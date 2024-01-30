Pretty Little Liars’ Ashley Benson reveals pregnancy with photoshoot

The Pretty Little Liars family is about to get a little bit bigger!

Ashley Benson, who played Hanna Marin in the American teen drama, has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her partner Brandon Davis.

News of the couple’s pregnancy has come almost three months after speculation that they tied the knot, after getting engaged in July.

While Ashley has yet to confirm if she married her fiancé in November, rumours surrounding the pair’s pregnancy first began in October.

Credit: Ashley Benson Instagram

Now, after many queries from fans, the actress has taken the opportunity to speak out for the first time about being an expectant mother.

Ashley recently took to Instagram to reveal her first-ever pregnancy photoshoot, in collaboration with LADYGUNN Magazine.

“Mama,” the 34-year-old simply wrote in her caption, alongside pink hearts.

Many of Ashley’s fellow Pretty Little Liars stars have since taken to the comments section of her post to express their delight.

“Beautiful mamma. So excited to meet your mini me,” penned the show’s creator Marlene King.

“Yes mama!” exclaimed Tyler Blackbun, who played Ashley’s on-screen partner Caleb Rivers.

Ashley’s co-star Sasha Pieterse, known for her role as Alison DiLaurentis in the hit series, also commented with three heart-eyes emojis.

In her interview with LADYGUNN, Ashley confirmed that the parents-to-be will be welcoming a daughter, as she teased: “I’m ready for her to come out now.”

Speaking about her relationship with Brandon, whom she was first linked to in January 2023, the Spring Breakers star explained: “I kept private because being so seen by everyone else, everyone has an opinion. It’s very lonely and you just feel judged. It’s really hard.”

After doing “a lot of work” on herself, Ashley recalled: “The person that I’ve always wanted to be, I was becoming. And I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon. It was immediate. I was just like, I think I’m gonna marry you.”