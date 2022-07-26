Presenter Nick Cannon welcomes baby no.8 into the world

Congratulations are in order for television host Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi as they welcome their first child together, making Cannon a dad-of-eight.

Bre announced the news on Instagram by sharing a collection of photos of her in labour with Nick by her side.

The 31-year-old captioned the post, “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbing / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely”.

“This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here”.

She went on to say, “The Vlog of my birth is now LIVE on my YouTube. I have documented my pregnancy, natural induction, labor, delivery as well as more information and resources for doulas midwife’s and hypno birthing”.

“It’s Real RAW and I hope it helps anyone considering an unmedicated home birth”.

The comments were flooded with congratulatory messages from Bre’s friends and followers. Nick also left a message for her writing, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!”.

“Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love us forever indebted”.

In Bre’s YouTube video, she revealed that her son was born at 1:28am on June 28 and that his name is Legendary Love. The newborn already has his own Instagram account, where Tiesi said she would post snaps of her son.

Legendary is the model’s first child, while the America’s Got Talent host is father to 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with Mariah Carey, five-year-old Golden and one-year-old Powerful, whom he shares with Brittany Bell. He is also dad to one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa, and his late son Zen, who tragically passed away from brain cancer in December 2021, whom he shares with Aylssa Scott.