Pregnant Britney Spears reveals she’s taking a break from social media

Britney Spears has announced that she is taking a social media break for a “little while” but has not revealed how long she intends on staying off her social media platforms.

The singer took to Instagram to tell her 40.9M followers the news. With a cute video of a baby having a photo shoot, posed to look like she is relaxing and getting her hair done, the star wrote the caption, “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while!!!”.

She added, “I send my love and God bless you all!!!”.

Fans of the 40-year-old rushed to the comments to share supportive messages for her amid the announcement.

One fan wrote, “take as much time off as you need. Love you sm britney”, while another penned, “Take some time for you!! I will miss your post.. But I’m happy you are living your best life”.

A third fan added, “We love you! Enjoy your time, your beautiful pregnancy…. We’ll be waiting”.

The Baby One More Time singer normally posts photos to her Instagram daily, sometimes multiple times a day, so this hiatus will be a big change for the pop star.

Earlier this month, the mum-of-two announced that she is expecting her third baby. This is Britney and her husband Sam Asghari’s first child together.

In the pregnancy announcement post, the star mentioned she “obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me. It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression… I have to say it is absolutely horrible”.

Spears shares her sons, Sean (16) and Jayden (15) with ex-husband Kevin Federline.