P!nk shares sweet video teaching son Jameson to skateboard

What About Us singer P!nk has been teaching her son one of her many passions- skateboarding.

The 42-year-old has taken to Instagram to share an adorable video of her holding onto five-year-old Jameson as he gives the tricky sport a go at an empty skatepark.

In the clip, the singer helps her son get up and down some small ramps before the skateboard hits her ankle and she skilfully catches Jameson as he comes off the board.

We can only imagine the pain of a skateboard hitting your ankle like that. Ouch!

P!nk can be heard encouraging Jameson by saying, “Keep your balance” as they take off and assuring him, “I got you. It’s totally fine, it’s going to happen”, as he fell off the skateboard.

The little daredevil was dressed for the occasion as he wore knee pads, shoulder pads and the coolest blue spiked helmet we’ve ever seen.

The mum-of-two captioned the post, “Passing the torch (that board bit my ankle so hard but the first thing he said was “mama are you okay?”). Skateboarding is so fun!!!”.

Fans of the Raise Your Glass singer were quick to comment on the video, expressing how much of a great mum she is. One fan penned, “You seriously inspire me so much as a mother. You are making some amazing memories with your kiddos”.

“You are amazing Pink!! Giving your kids that confidence and ‘riding’ it out with them!!!! You’re so freakin real”, wrote another.

“A third fan said, “You’ve raised some wonderful kids”, while another added, “This world needs MORE moms like you”.

The singer is known for including gymnastics and acrobatic performances on stage when she sings and her love of skateboarding can be seen in many of her music videos, so it’s no surprise to see her little one getting involved in the sport like this.

As well as having Jameson, P!nk is mum to 11-year-old Willow whom she also shares with husband Carey Hart. Carey is a professional freestyle motocross competitor and motorcycle racer. He also has his own tattoo company named Hart & Huntington.