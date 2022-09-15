Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow announces split from husband Tyler

Pitch Perfect actress Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland who stars in Selling The OC have announced they are going their separate ways after two years of marriage.

Brittany and Tyler took to their individual Instagram accounts to share the news with their followers by sharing the same black and white photo of the couple with identical captions.

They read, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are living our must fulfilling and authentic lives”.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie”.

They closed the captioned by adding, “We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter”.

While Tyler has turned off his comments, Snow left hers on, meaning floods of celebrity pals and fans alike wrote messages of support for the 36-year-old.

Her Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Kendrick wrote, “Love you so much”, alongside Rebel Wilson note of, “Love you Brit”.

“Sending you sm love bb”, penned High School Musical’s Vanessa Hudgens.

Fans also showed this support with one writing, “I’m so sorry Brittany. You are just so precious. All my love to you”. Another fan added, “Sorry you are going through a difficult time. Sending love and good vibes your way xoxo”.

Brittany and Tyler got engaged in 2019 and went on to tie the knot in Malibu in March 2020, surrounded by close friends and family. The Selling The OC star described their wedding day as, “One of the best days of my life”, while the Someone Great actress said, “I knew that on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I’d rather hold my hand”.