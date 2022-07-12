Pippa Middleton reportedly gives birth to her and James Matthews’ third child

Pippa Middleton has reportedly welcomed the birth of her third child, a baby girl, with her husband James Matthews.

According to People, the 38-year-old ‘gave birth a couple of weeks ago’, making her a mum-of-three.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge is already mum to a son named Arthur and a daughter, Grace. Arthur was welcomed into the world in October 2018 and Grace was born in March 2021.

The new arrival’s name is yet to be revealed to the public.

Pippa gave birth to her children on the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. Her older sister Kate gave birth to her and Prince William’s children, eight-year-old George, seven-year-old Charlotte and four-year-old Louis at the same London hospital.

Speculation that Middleton was expecting started during the weekend of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June of this year.

Pippa had been seen at the Party at the Palace concert wearing a stunning long-sleeved green dress which seemed to show a growing baby bump.

She was joined by her 46-year-old husband, her younger brother James and his wife Alizée Thévenet.

Pippa and Matthews tied the knot on May 20, 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Berkshire, Englefield. She wore a beautiful high-neck Giles Deacon lace gown. The look was complete with a long train and delicate tiara.