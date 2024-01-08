Pink ‘proud’ as she pens heartfelt tribute for husband Carey

Pink has penned an emotional tribute to her husband Carey Hart for a very special reason.

The So What singer and former professional motorcyclist are celebrating 18 years of marriage together!

To mark the big occasion, Pink has shared a heartfelt message about her husband on social media, admitting she’s ‘proud’ of their relationship and revealing they ‘almost didn’t make it’ to this 18-year anniversary.

The 44-year-old headed to Instagram to unveil a moving tribute to Carey and reflect on the past 18 years of their marriage.

Pink also showcased a collection of the couple together over the years to her 10.5M Instagram followers.

She wrote, “Love is a lifetime of coming back to the table. We almost didn’t make it to this one, well a couple of them, if I’m being honest”.

“When I met you, 22 years ago, I just wanted someone that wouldn’t lie to me. I didn’t have a clue about commitment, building a life together, intimacy, trust. It’s f***ing hard. But man if I’m not humbled by the surprise of loyalty, history, forgiveness, and resilience”.

The Just Give Me a Reason singer continued, “How love rearranges itself and reappears after an empty night or five. I’m proud we made it to the other side of this year. I wear our scars proudly. You are my stubborn, beautiful, immovable rock”.

“The family we’ve built and the stories we have weaved together and the memories we continue to make are worth more than a thousand million awards that anyone could give me. I love you and I love us. #18years #improudofyou #family”.

Carey also penned a sweet tribute to his wife alongside pictures of them together to his 1.2M Instagram followers.

He captioned his post, “In the last 18 years of marriage to this amazing human, we have done so much together. Raise two amazing children, travel the world, go on adventures, love, argue, make up, support each other, laugh, cry, laugh more, breakup, get back together, party, mourn, grow, and a million other things”.

“There is no one else on this planet I’d rather do it with than you. 22 years in each other lives and I’m looking forward to the next 22. As long as you don’t kill me first. Love you baby!!!!! Happy anniversary, @pink”.

Pink and Carey first met back in 2001 and started dating before briefly splitting up in 2003. They then reconciled and got engaged during the summer of 2005, and tied the knot in January 2006, in Costa Rica.

The couple later announced their separation in 2008 but decided to get back together the following year.

The pair share two children together- 12-year-old Willow and seven-year-old Jameson.