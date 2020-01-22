Picture This are supporting the Jonas Brothers at their Dublin gig

We’ve been waiting a lifetime to find out who is supporting the Jonas Brothers on their European tour and the Sucker singers have finally announced their two opening acts.

And it was certainly worth the wait!

The What A Man Gotta Do singers revealed that Picture This will open the show at their 3Arena gig on January 31.

Ryan Hennessy and co. will feel right at home at the Dublin venue after they sold out a phenomenal five nights at the 3Arena last year.

The Kildare band will support the Jonas Brothers on their entire European tour.

The singers are the biggest band to come out of Ireland in recent years so it’s safe to say the audience will be thrilled to see them perform hits like One Drink, Everything or Nothing and their latest single Winona Ryder.

Jordan McGraw will also support the Burnin’ Love singers on their European tour.

The band kick start their tour in Birmingham on January 29 and will perform all across Europe and end their tour in Paris on February 22.