PICS: Priyanka Chopra shares a rare glimpse into motherhood

In a rare occurrence, Priyanka Chopra has treated her followers to the cutest photos of her and her daughter.

The Hollywood star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post two photos of her and her seven-month-old baby girl, Malti.

In the first snap, the 40-year-old can be seen lovingly cradling her daughter outside. The pair are even dressed alike, with both of them wearing white outfits.

In the second image, Priyanka’s face is scrunched up with delight as Malti’s tiny feet push into her mother’s cheeks and nose.

“Love like no other,” Priyanka declared in the caption of her post, followed by a red love heart emoji.

Priyanka’s comments section was immediately flooded with love hearts and well-wishes by both fans and friends alike.

Priyanka’s cousin, Parineeti, sent love by writing, “I miss herrrrrrr”.

Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

“Omg the feet in the face,” added singer Jay Sean.

Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, welcomed Malti to the world in January of this year via a surrogate. However, the couple’s first few months of parenthood were not easy. On Mother’s Day this year, Priyanka revealed that Malti had spent over three months in a newborn intensive care unit.

“We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” Priyanka wrote at the time. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

Credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Thankfully, last month, Priyanka and Nick revealed that “all is good” now with Malti’s health.

The Hollywood couple tend to keep their family life as private as possible. However, the pair have been sharing increasing glimpses into their experiences as parents. Last month, Priyanka posted a family photo of the three of them on holiday, celebrating both Matli’s milestone as a six-month-old and Priyanka’s birthday.

We can’t get enough of this adorable family!