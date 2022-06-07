Pics: Olly Murs and girlfriend Amelia Tank are now engaged

Huge congratulations are in order for The Voice UK’s Olly Murs and his bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank who are now engaged!

38-year-old Olly announced the wonderful news this morning by sharing a sweet candid snap from their adorable beach proposal. In this lovely photo Olly and Amelia are embracing atop a cliff’s edge, with the gorgeous seaside views in the background.

We’ve also been given a glimpse at Amelia’s stunning engagement ring, which appears to feature a large square-shaped diamond.

Olly simply captioned the image by writing their engagement date, Saturday, June 4, along with an engagement ring emoji and his new fiancée’s name, Amelia Tank.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Amelia shared an announcement video to her own Instagram page, where followers can see the pair jumping into each other’s arms, enjoying a smooch down by the beach.

Of course it wasn’t long before friends, family and fans alike rushed to the comment section to wish the couple congratulations.

“Awwwww amazing!! Congratulations to you both,” gushed Michelle Keegan.

“Omg guys!!!!! Yessss!!!!! Congratulations man,” Vicky Pattison excitedly wrote.

“Amazing news mate! Congrats to you both x,” JLS singer Marvin Humes commented, meanwhile, his bandmate Aston Merrygold sweetly wrote, “Good lad! Congratulations both of you.”

Olly and Amelia have been dating since 2019, and quickly fell in love during a two week holiday in Morocco. “After two or three days, me and Amelia looked at each other and said, ‘yeah, this is kind of it now, isn't it?’ We both told each other that we loved each other,” Olly revealed in a previous interview with New Magazine.

“When we came back from that trip, Amelia said, ‘I knew straight away that you were who I was going to spend the rest of my life with’, and I said the same,” the Troublemaker singer added.