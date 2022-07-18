Pics: JLo and Ben Affleck finally got married and we adore her dress

Jennier Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally gotten married! The lovebirds made it down the aisle at long last in Las Vegas this past Saturday, nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement in 2003.

The 52-year-old Marry Me actress opened up about their intimate celebrations in her On The JLo newsletter, confirming the exciting news.

“We did it,” the mum-of-two prefaced. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she lovingly recalled.

Credit: On The JLo Newsletter

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed),” JLo hilariously added.

Claiming to have had the “best witnesses you could ever imagine,” The Wedding Planner star revealed that she and Ben “read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

Credit: On The JLo Newsletter

“One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last,” she sweetly added.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives,” Jennifer continued.

Credit: On The JLo Newsletter

Throughout the newsletter, JLo shared a sneak peek at her stunning wedding look, which featured two gorgeous gowns. The first one she wore during the ceremony was a beautiful lace off-the-shoulder gown with long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a fishtail train, taken from the Zuhair Murad Bridal Spring Summer 2023 Collection.

The second dress, JLo reveals was one already had in her wardrobe, that she had been saving for many years. “I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day,” she commented in a cute video.

Meanwhile, Affleck looked dashing as ever in a stylish white tuxedo jacket paired with a black bow tie and matching trousers. “Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room,” JLo added.