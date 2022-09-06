PICS: Dancer Jordan Banjo ‘can’t believe’ his kids are now in school

Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo has delighted his fans by sharing adorable photos of his children as they prepare for their first days at school.

Jordan’s life has been full of big moments recently as he and his fiancée Naomi tied the knot last month and now they’re marking a special day with their little ones as they start their journey into education.

The Britain's Got Talent winner and his wife Naomi shared a joint post to Instagram with pictures of their daughter, Mimi, and son, Cassius, looking cute as buttons in their school uniforms.

The sibling duo are holding up chalkboards with details of their favourite food, favourite colour and what they want to be when they grow up in the second snap, with Mimi hoping to be a unicorn and Cassius dreaming of being Spiderman.

The caption sweetly reads, “Reception & Foundation ready. Oh my gosh my heart is bursting. Go shine like the little superstars you are you two!!”.

“Mummy and Daddy are so proud of you both and we can’t wait to hear all about your first day, now I’m gunna go cry into my coffee while I wait for you both to finish”.

Many fans of Jordan’s rushed to the comments to wish the little ones good luck on their first day at school. One fan wrote, “Oh my goodness they look so cute. Good luck guys on your first day”.

“Omg they are the cutest! Can’t believe how fast they have grown up omg!! Hope they have a good day!!”, penned a second fan.

A third added, “Awww this is the cutest, good luck little ones, you guys are growing up so fast omg”.

Banjo also shared the post to his Instagram Stories, adding, “I still can’t believe both my babies are in school, madness, growing too fast!”, before admitting to feeling like he’s ‘ageing’. “I just discovered I like black coffee… am I officially a dad? Am I aging? Is this maturity from which there’s no return? I’m finally a full adult”.