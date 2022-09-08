PICS: Cambridge royal kids start term at their new school

The Cambridge children have arrived at their new school!

Last night, the first images were released of William and Kate dropping off their three children – Prince George (9), Princess Charlotte (7) and Prince Louis (4) – at Lambrook School in Berkshire. For the first time ever, all three Cambridge children are attending the same school.

The family were photographed with big smiles as they approached the preparatory school. They were greeted by Lambrook's headmaster, Jonathan Perry, who shook everyone's hand.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a settling-in afternoon yesterday with their children. In a statement, Kensington Palace said that this event is held annually at the school to welcome its new students and their families.

Credit: Press Association

The children’s new beginning at Lambrook School comes as a result of the family moving out of Kensington Palace and relocating to Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge raised all three of their children in Kensington Palace. However, according to a royal source, the couple decided that they “wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis a bit more freedom than they have living in central London.”

On August 22, Kensington Palace released a statement to confirm which school the children would be moving to. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022,” the Palace said.

Credit: Press Association

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to Thomas's,” they added.

At the time, Lambrook School took no delays in expressing their delight and honour at enrolling the young royals. "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community,” Jonathan Perry noted.

We hope that George, Charlotte and Louis enjoy their first day at their new school!