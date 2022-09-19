PICS: Billie Faiers posts adorable snaps for her anniversary

Billie Faiers has a lot to celebrate recently!

The former The Only Way Is Essex star has been marking the anniversary of the day she and her husband, Greg Shepherd, began their relationship.

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram page last night to share two sweet selfies – one of her and Greg together, and another of the whole family, with her daughter Nelly cradling her growing baby bump

In her caption, Billie decided to pay tribute to her husband and their long-lasting partnership. “11 years together … Forever to go,” she penned adorably.

Billie then hinted at some exciting, new steps in the pair’s relationship, including their third child and a new home. “Very excited for our next chapter…”, she wrote, alongside emojis of a baby, a house, and a set of keys.

The 32-year-old then finished off her message with a loving note to Greg. “love you my sweets”, she concluded. “Happy Anniversary”.

Many of the couple’s family and friends have since taken to Billie’s Instagram comments section to congratulate them on reaching such a huge milestone in their relationship.

“Awe 11 years wow”, wrote former TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong.

“Happy anniversary love yous”, commented Billie’s mum Suzie.

“You guys”, also wrote singer Cher Lloyd, alongside a love heart.

Greg also posted his own tribute to his wife, with a video collage of throwback photos to the pair’s first few dates. “Love these pics of our 1st dates not a worry In the world apart from my teeth,” Greg joked in his caption.

“Happy anniversary @billieshepherdofficial 11 years of putting up with me,” he concluded sweetly.

However, the couple later revealed that their romantic anniversary weekend did not go as planned.

On her Instagram stories, Bilie posted a black-and-white photo of her eight-year-old daughter, Nelly, with her arm in a sling.

“It’s been a rough 24hours… my poor little lady broke her arm yesterday,” Billie admitted.

However, despite her worries, Billie insisted that Nelly was doing fine. “She’s been so brave,” she wrote proudly. “Lots of cuddles and rest”.

Billie and Greg got married in March 2019 in a lavish ceremony in the Maldives. As well as daughter Nelly, they also share a five-year-old son, Arthur.

Happy Anniversary to Billie and Greg, and we hope Nelly feels better soon!