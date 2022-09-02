PIC: Lindsay Lohan makes her first appearance in Ireland

It’s official – actress Lindsay Lohan has arrived in Ireland!

The Parent Trap star will be on our shores for the next few months to film for her new Netflix movie – a rom-com titled Irish Wish.

It is believed that the cast and crew will mostly be based in areas around Dublin, Wicklow and Mayo, with filming to begin next week.

The 36-year-old has already caused great excitement with her arrival, particularly with her appearance at a bar in Wicklow Town.

Staff of The Bridge Tavern were delighted and amazed when the Mean Girls actress walked through their doors last night.

Understandably, the bar staff couldn’t hold back their excitement. A photo was posted onto The Bridge Tavern’s official social media yesterday evening, showcasing the staff and management posing with the Hollywood star.

“No … your eyes do not deceive you,” the photo’s caption teased. “Yes that is @lindsaylohan casually dropping into The Bridge Tavern of a Thursday night,” they continued, with a wide eyes emoji.

“Sure the whole Bridge crew had to get a shot,” the staff joked, along with the hashtags “#StarStruck” and “#FanGirlingSoHard”.

Many took to the bar’s social media comments to express their excitement at the surprise visitor.

“The one and only, the ICON @lindsaylohan,” wrote one account.

“I can imagine what I would even do. I probably just faint and never get a chance to see her again,” commented another.

Lindsay has been revealed to be playing the lead role in Irish Wish.

Netflix’s official description of the film reads: “When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.”

Irish Wish is expected to be released next year. Until then, we can’t wait to see more Irish sightings of the Hollywood star!