PIC: Alexandra Burke celebrates birthday with her first child

Alexandra Burke has had a lot to celebrate over the past few months – the birth of her first child, and now her own birthday!

The former X Factor winner has been keeping fairly quiet about her new role as a mother. However, in honour of her birthday, she treated her followers to a glimpse of her newborn.

Last night, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of herself holding her new bundle of joy. Alexandra can be seen beaming down at her child.

The pair have a stunning backdrop, as they are standing outside the beautiful Monte-Carlo Casino in Morocco. Alexandra looks radiant in the photo, wearing a cute green-and-white mini dress.

“This is 34”, the singer wrote in her caption, followed by a love heart.

“Thank you for all the lovely messages today,” she gushed to friends and followers alike.

Alexandra continued to receive many birthday wishes in her comments section.

“Happy birthday beauty,” wrote Little Mix singer and fellow X Factor winner, Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

“Happy birthday. And what a wonderful picture!” commented TV and podcast presenter, Bobby Seagull.

“Darling A happy happy birthday”, writer Pippa Vosper wished.

“Happy Birthday babe!” actress Aisha Francis also wrote. “I'm so happy for you!”

Alexandra and her partner, Irish footballer Darren Randolph, announced on Valentine’s Day of this year that they were expecting their first child together. The couple uploaded a video montage of the two of them spending quality time together and admiring Alexandra’s growing bump.

Alexandra then confirmed on July 4 that she had given birth, by posting an adorable snapshot of her little one’s feet. “Welcome to the world our little grape”, she had written in the caption. “We already love you more than words can say.”

The pair appear to be taking a private approach to parenthood, by choosing not to reveal their baby’s name or sex.

Congratulations and happy birthday to the new mum!