Phoebe Tomlinson welcomes birth of first child & unveils name

The Tomlinson family just gained a new member!

Phoebe Tomlinson, the younger sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, has announced the birth of her first child.

The social media influencer and her boyfriend, footballer Jack Varley, are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

Phoebe took to social media earlier today to share the wonderful news. On her Instagram account, the 19-year-old posted a black-and-white video montage of her birth experience.

The stunning video showcases Phoebe using a birthing pool during her labour, with boyfriend Jack supportively holding her hand throughout.

The video then moves onto the aftermath of their little girl’s arrival, as Phoebe and Jack get teary and gaze lovingly at their newborn.

In the caption of her post, Phoebe decided to reveal the name that the new parents have chosen for their daughter, as well as her date of birth.

“Olive Johannah Varley 04.01.24 – weighing 7Ib7oz – the best day of our lives,” she gushed, confirming that her daughter’s middle name is in honour of Phoebe's mother Johannah.

Many of Phoebe’s 1.1M Instagram followers have since taken to the comments section of her announcement post to send their well-wishes.

“Her middle name has me crying,” one fan exclaimed.

“Congratulations Phoebe she’s perfect!” another added.

“Oh darling congratulations. She’s beautiful just like her mama xx,” a third fan replied.

Phoebe and Jack initially announced back in June that they were expecting their first child together, after dating for over a year.

At the time, Phoebe took to Instagram to reveal a video montage of moments from her pregnancy so far, including her reaction to her positive test and going for a pregnancy scan.

“our little miracle, joining us this Winter,” she penned alongside the video.

Last week, Phoebe chose to celebrate reaching her due date by writing: “It’s such an achievement and I think that’s easy to forget when you feel fed up! Pregnancy has been everything I’ve dreamt of since I was a little girl and I have loved growing my baby.”