Phoebe Tomlinson shares pregnancy update after passing due date

Phoebe Tomlinson has shared a new pregnancy update after passing her due date.

The social media influencer and younger sister of former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, footballer Jack Varley in June of 2023.

Now, Phoebe has shared details of her pregnancy experience and admitted she’s ‘nervous’ that she may have to be induced as her due date was at the end of December.

Opening up to her 1.1M Instagram followers on her Stories, the expectant mum answered a series of Q&A questions from fans.

One social media user asked Phoebe, “Are you feeling nervous at all for the baby's arrival or just ready?”.

Phoebe replied by explaining, “I feel more nervous with each passing day because I don't want to have to be induced!”.

To help start her labour, Phoebe then revealed she has a sweep booked as she later said, “I have a sweep tomorrow. I wasn't going to share but a lot of mums/mums to be have asked on here and I like to be as open as I can”.

Tomlinson was also asked what the ‘most painful part’ of her pregnancy has been, to which she responded, “When they kick your ribs”, followed by a laughing face emoji.

Last week, on the day of her due date, Phoebe penned a heartfelt tribute to her little one alongside a gorgeous baby bump photo.

The 19-year-old wrote, “Whilst these past few weeks, I’ve felt so tired and drained and wondered why my baby hadn’t made an early appearance to meet us, today I want to sit and remember just how lucky I am that I’ve made it to my due date”.

“It’s such an achievement and I think that’s easy to forget when you feel fed up! Pregnancy has been everything I’ve dreamt of since I was a little girl and I have loved growing my baby”.

She continued, “It’s all on you now baby, whenever you’re ready. We’re so unbelievably excited to meet you and cuddle you forever. The love I already have for you is overwhelming and our life together hasn’t even fully begun. Here’s to the next few weeks becoming a family of 3 x”.