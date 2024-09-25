Phillip Schofield speaks out & confirms he will return to TV next week

Phillip Schofield has broken his silence and confirmed his imminent return to TV.

The former presenter resigned from his role on ITV’s This Morning in May of last year, when he admitted that he had had an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a 20-year-old co-worker.

Following the scandal, Phillip was also let go from his hosting role on Dancing On Ice, and ITV has since cut all ties with the former star.

Now, over a year after his sudden departure from the limelight, Phillip has confirmed that he will soon be returning to TV screens through a different broadcaster.

Last night, the 62-year-old took to his Instagram stories and hinted that fans could expect an announcement in the near future, as he wrote: “Watch this space… 9am”.

Reports were subsequently released that Phillip had signed up with Channel 5 to star in their brand-new series Cast Away, set to begin next week.

Phillip has now taken to his Instagram account to share two snaps from the upcoming series, confirming his return to television.

Both images showcase the former TV host alone on a tropical beach, sporting a scruffy beard and lying down on a makeshift bed.

“Now you know how I spent my Summer!” Phillip penned alongside the photos.

“Alone for 10 days, no food, no water, no crew. My story of survival, both on a desert island and off it,” he continued.

“Cast Away starts Monday on Channel 5 & My5 at 9pm,” Phillip added.

Since the news was confirmed of Phillip’s TV return, many have been taking to social media to express their thoughts on the matter.

“Bizzare. Beyond bizarre,” one user commented on X, formerly Twitter.

“Is this real oh my god,” another exclaimed.

“This might be the best or worst thing that is ever on British TV,” a third commenter added.

In an interview with the BBC last June, Phillip expressed doubts about a return to his career in television, stating at the time: "I have to talk about television in the past tense, which breaks my heart. I have lost everything."