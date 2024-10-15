Phillip Schofield pays tribute to mum after revealing her death

Phillip Schofield has revealed that his mum has passed away.

When sharing the news online, Phillip penned a tribute to his late mum, Pat, confessing how ‘privileged’ he was to be her son.

The former This Morning presenter took to social media to open up about the ‘heartbreaking weekend’ he and his family experienced.

Credit: Phillip Schofield Instagram

On Instagram, Schofield shared a collection of photos of his mum on holidays over the years to his 2.7M Instagram followers.

Writing the tribute yesterday evening, Phillip said, “Today, at 3pm and after a heartbreaking weekend, my magnificent mum decided it was time to go to her beloved Brian”.

“Over three days, we held her, loved her, hugged her and said everything that needed to be said”.

Credit: Phillip Schofield Instagram

The 62-year-old continued, “She was calm, peaceful, beautiful and dignified. I will forever be proud and privileged that she was my mum”.

“Our eternal thanks to the paramedics, Treliske A&E and Critical Care team who have been, in the past and this weekend, my mum's and our angels. Your love and care has been our saviour”.

Phillip closed off his tribute to Pat, who is believed to have been 88 years old when she passed, by adding, “I love you mum, forever”.

Credit: Phillip Schofield Instagram

Phillip also unveiled a video of his mum wing-walking on a plane, where he admitted, “God I loved her for wanting to do this. One of the oldest ever ladies to wing walk”.

Schofield then shared a photo of his dad Brian, who passed away in 2008, and Pat on their wedding day as well as another snap of them together later in life.

“Together forever”, the former Dancing on Ice host added to the caption.