Peter Andre’s wife Emily admits one concern ahead of third baby

Emily MacDonagh has been opening up about her pregnancy!

The NHS doctor and her husband, Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre, announced in October that they are expecting their third child together.

The couple already share two children together – 10-year-old Millie and seven-year-old son Theo – along with Peter's two older children, Junior (18) and Princess (16).

Now, as the Andre household prepares to welcome a new addition later this year, Emily has been opening up about the one thing she is concerned about.

In an interview with OK!, the expectant mum was asked how the final plans are going ahead of her little one’s birth.

"We’re getting there. We’re moving bedrooms around at the minute so all the kids are shuffling around. It suddenly feels like I don’t have long left now and need to catch up on things, so there are parcels arriving every day,” the 34-year-old explained.

Speaking about her worries, Emily confessed: “I love my sleep and so does Pete, so fingers crossed it’s another baby like Millie. She slept so well. But we’ll work it out, we always do."

Emily then went on to share how Millie and Theo have gelled with Junior and Princess, and if the kids are looking forward to welcoming their new sibling.

"They all learn from each other and having a mix of boys and girls is good, too. Especially the age Millie is right now, she just loves having a big sister,” she gushed.

"Princess is able to say, 'I remember going through that when I was your age' and explains how she tackled things. Getting different perspectives on things from their siblings, not just parents, is great,” she added.

On October 12, Peter and Emily revealed their joyful baby news by posting a selfie of themselves, showcasing Emily holding up a strip of sonograms.

“We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited, so are we,” Peter penned at the time.