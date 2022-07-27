Peter Andre’s son follows in his footsteps as he takes to the stage

Peter Andre is every inch the proud dad as he attends his son Junior’s first ever gig.

The 17-year-old sang his first single Slide at Shutdown, an event aimed for under 18 year olds, and his dad was there to support him every step of the way.

Peter shared a video from the event to his 1.8M Instagram followers writing, “So proud of you on your first ever gig son. Let’s go go go @officialjunior_andre. So much more to come… #proudpops”.

In the video, Andre is filming from the sidelines as Junior can be seen singing his heart out to a big crowd of teens, accompanied by back-up dancers and fire displays.

Junior commented on his dad’s post saying, “Best night ever!!”, while Andre’s longtime friend, George, wrote, “I could imagine brother, I feel it, of course he is a good boy, like his dad and uncles. Enjoy I'm proud of you both”.

Many fans of the 49-year-old and his son shared how impressed they were by the teenager’s performance. One follower wrote, “Aww well done looks like you done amazing job, you definitely have the talent just like your dad”.

“Awesome, my daughter was there tonight she said he was mint”, penned a second fan, while a third added, “Awww that is so amazing, he did so well. No wonder you are proud”.

Peter welcomed the birth of his son in June 2005 with his ex-wife Katie Price. The couple share a 15-year-old daughter named Princess too. Peter is also dad to eight-year-old Amelia and five-year-old Theodore, whom he shares with wife Emily McDonagh.