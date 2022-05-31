Peter Andre reveals his car got broken into after West End show

Singer Peter Andre took to social media to reveal that this car was broken into while he was performing in the musical adaptation of Grease in the West End.

The 49-year-old posted a video on Instagram showing the back window in his car had been completely smashed in. Shards of glass can be seen in the boot.

Peter captioned the clip, “So this happened last night. Sorry to all that were coming up after the show and I couldn’t really talk and had to go”.

He continued, “I know things could be a lot worse and there are bigger problems in the world but it;s still sad. And thankful no one was hurt. Thankfully only material things”.

In the video, Peter explains, “Someone smashed it, got all the stuff. Thankfully they left my child seat there. They’ve taken quite a few things”.

As mentioned in his caption, Andre went on to say that he ‘felt bad’ about not being able to talk to fans after his performance but said he “had to go because of what’s happened”.

Fans of the actor rushed to the comments to leave supportive messages for him with one writing, “Oh my god, what a shock as well to find that. So sorry xxx”.

“What is wrong with people! Sorry to hear of this Pete. Sending love to your beautiful family”, penned another.

A third follower added, “So sorry to read this, how awful. What is wrong with people. Hope you’re pk xx”.

The father-of-five had been performing in the West End as Vince Fontaine in Grease The Musical when the break-in occurred.