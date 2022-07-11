Peter Andre pens heartfelt tribute to wife on 7th wedding anniversary

Peter Andre is celebrating his 7th wedding anniversary with his wife Emily and has shared a special tribute with the doctor to mark the occasion.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to share a video collage of sweet moments from their many years together. He captioned the post, “Happy 7th wedding anniversary to a beautiful person inside and out. We have been together for 10 incredible years”.

He continued, “You deserve to be praised Emily because you have a heart of pure gold. Thanks for everything. Our kids are truly lucky to have you. So am I”.

Fans of Peter’s rushed to the comments to congratulate them on reaching seven years of marriage and to wish them well on their anniversary.

One fan wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of you. Gorgeous couple xx”, while a second penned, “Blimey this made me cry. Many congratulations xx”.

“Beautiful couple, love you both, you are truly amazing soul mates”, added a third follower.

Peter’s son Junior also wrote, “Happy anniversary”, followed by a praying hands emoji and a heart.

Peter and Emily share two children together, eight-year-old Amelia and five-year-old Theodore. The Mysterious Girl singer is also dad to 17-year-old Junior and 15-year-old Princess, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Price.

Andre and Emily met in quite an unusual way. In 2010 when Peter was having emergency surgery for kidney stones, Emily’s dad, Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh, was Peter’s urologist consultant. Emily was a medical student at the time and the two met through her father.

They tied the knot at Mamhead House in Exeter in 2015 after the Australian singer got down on one knee a week before they welcomed their daughter into the world.