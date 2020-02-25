Pete Davidson explains why things didn’t work out with Ariana

Pete Davidson has opened up about the moment he knew his relationship with Ariana Grande was over. The comedian discussed their high profile love story on Charlamagne Tha God’s podcast.

The SNL cast member explained that he knew things between them were over following the death of Ariana’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

He explained: “I think I said, like, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here’. I pretty much knew it was over around after that. That was really horrible and I can't imagine what that s–t is like. That s–t is just terrible."

He added: "All I do know is that she really loved the s–t out of him and she wasn't putting on a show or anything. That was f–ked up and prayers to his family and all of his friends, still."

The pair, who first started dating in May 2018, were together for four weeks before announcing their engagement in June. They called things off in October, shortly after Miller died of an accidental overdose in September.

Pete said that he jokes about his ex-girlfriends, but knows certain things are off topic. “I think genuinely being hurtful is off-limits or anything like being s–tty or anything. I wanna be cool with everybody but, you know, stand-up's part of my life.

“That was a highly publicized thing. I feel like [Ariana] got her fair run and her fair stab at it, and like I said, I don't have social media and I don't have an outlet really to express my feelings so stand-up's just how I do it,” he added.