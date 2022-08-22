Perrie Edwards shares sweet birthday video for baby Axel as he turns one

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has spent the weekend celebrating her baby boy Axel turning one year old.

Perrie marked the special day on social media by sharing an adorable video full of never before seen photos of Axel. Some of the snaps included Edwards in the hospital before giving birth, the family on holiday and Axel sitting in the bath as Perrie makes him giggle.

The 29-year-old posted the cute clip to Instagram, where she has 15.8M followers. She captioned it, “A whole year of Axel. Memories to cherish forever”.

Perrie went on to say, “I love you my absolute joy, you’ll always be my baby boy!”. The song Baby Boy by Big Brovaz plays over the video.

The end of the photo montage shows snaps from Axel’s first birthday party, which had a safari theme. The decor included big wild animal figures, including an elephant, parrot, giraffe and lion. The one-year-old’s cake was made up of two teirs and read ‘Axel, Wild One’.

Many famous faces and fans headed to the comments to wish Axel a happy first birthday.

Perrie’s former band mate Leigh-Anne, who celebrated her twins turning one last week, penned, “Happy Birthday Axel”, while model Danielle Peazer wrote, “The cutest little button, happy birthday Axel”.

“Crazy how it’s been a year!! I’m sure it’s been the best year with many memories”, said a fan of the Woman Like Me singer. A second fan added, “Aw these pics melt my heart! Happy birthday to baby Axel”.

Since welcoming her son into the world on August 21, 2021, Perrie and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got engaged. Alex popped the big question in June of this year, while the pair were on the beach at sunset.