Perfect pancakes everytime with M&S and their new Maple Butter!

Pancake Day is calling and M&S not only has all your basket essentials for a flippin’ good time – but something new and exclusive too! Made at Brue Valley Farm, this butter combines a creamy delicate flavour with the sweet aromatic delight of the finest Canadian maple syrup, exclusive to M&S and available in store now at €4.40, 150g.

Not only is this butter excellent for serving with your pancake stack, but it’s also great for roasting your root veg, or adding to bacon rashers for that crispy candied finish.

With over 850k results for #PancakeDay on Instagram, ranging from savoury to sweet and everything in-between, it’s clear the many of us are looking for inspiration when it comes to the perfect stack! Your egg, flour and milk needs are covered at M&S, but they also have great ready to shake and serve options – both within the Plant Kitchen range and the standard pancake mix.

Vegan Plant Kitchen and Pancake Shaker Mixes €1.50 each, 115g. The perfect choice for when you want minimal prep time and maximum pancake eating enjoyment. Just pick your favourite milk or dairy alternative and toppings.

An array of sauces can also be found in store from the iconic Percy Pig™ sauce €3, to Sticky Toffee €3, Belgian Chocolate €3, Lemon Sherbet Drizzle €3, Really Raspberry €3, Honey €1.30, Golden Syrup €1.90 and Collection Canadian Maple Syrup too €8.80.

This year, they also have the pick of the spreads too, choose from our epic Golden Blond Chocolate Spread €4.40, Milk and Cookies Chocolate Spread €3.70 and Hazelnut Chocolate Spread €3.70. Ideal for topping your pancakes alongside a handful of fresh fruit.

Finally, if you don’t fancy making Percy pancakes from scratch, you can always choose their ready prepared pink and fluffy, buttermilk Percy Pig™ Pancakes which are made with Percy Pig™ Dessert Sauce, apple juice and raspberry flavoured jelly pieces, for that iconic squidgy Percy texture and one-of-a-kind fruity flavour. This option is great for pancake fun without breaking any eggs…just pop them in the toaster and you’re good to go! Pack of four pancakes €2.60, 280g.