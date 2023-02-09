Perfect gifts for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is only around the corner, if you’re still looking for something, check out some of our favourite loved-up gifts:

Personalised gifts from fujifilm

Last valentine day I gave you my heart! What a gorgeous idea – a heart shaped cushion with your loved ones face on it ! Or a cuddly toy to hug on those cold nights. Photos make us feel emotional, they bring back memories old and new. If you want to make a heart melt and show a little extra thought, a photo gift from Fujifilm stores nationwide is just the trick.They have everything you need to bring a little sparkle to valentines day. You can order instore or go online to fujifilmimagine.ie or download the fujifilm app.

Grooming Travel Staples from L’OCCITANE, €28

The perfect travel-friendly set, with all the products man needs when on the go. This must-have collection of indulgent grooming treats which includes 75ml L’Occitan Shower Gel, 30ml Cade Refreshing Shaving Gel, 75ml Gentle & Balance Micellar Shampoo, 50g L’Occitan Soap and a L’OCCITANE travel bag. Available here

The North Face® Glacier Pro Quarter Zip Fleece from NEXT, €89

As fleeces go, the Glacier Pro is a classic. This pullover version is made from Polartec® micro fleece that delivers lightweight warmth thanks to its unique lofted structure. Available here

4 In 1 Gaming Set from Dunnes Stores reduced to just 19.99

Get him the competitive edge online so he can fully immerse himself in virtual worlds with Akai's complete Gaming Set. Combining LED keyboard, 4D mouse, stereo headset and ultra-smooth mouse pad. Available here while stocks last

Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum 100ml from Boots, €79

Montblanc Explorer is an invitation to a fantastic journey, an irresistible call for adventure. The bottle echoes the earth’s two hemispheres, recalling the multiple destinations explored during this olfactory expedition. At the bottom lies Montblanc’s emblem, the iconic star representing the six glaciers of the highest mountain in Europe. Available here.

Handmade Reclaimed Signs from Cuando, €35.00

If you’re looking for man cave ideas, or great gifts for dads or the handyman in your life, check out this range of driftwood signs are made from reclaimed pallet wood. Can be personalised with a short message or name attached to a driftwood tag free of charge. Available here.

PLAYSTATION FIFA 23 – PS5 from Currys, €79.99

FIFA 23 lets you live out your footballing dreams. Lead your country to glory in the men's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or become the superstar you were born to be with career mode. You can also build your fantasy squad with FIFA Ultimate Team. Plus, for the first time you can play as women's club teams and in international tournaments. So take the next step with England's Lionesses and put them on top of the world in the Women's World Cup 2023! Available here.

2 Bottle Moulin de Peyronin Organic Bordeaux Gift Pack from Curious Wines €40.00

Classy Bordeaux Blanc Sec and Rouge from Demeter certified biodynamic family estate. The white is a zippy Sauvignon-Sémillon, the red a silky blend of Merlot, Malbec and Cabernet Sauvignon. Available here.

Herbae par L’OCCITANE Spartium Eau de Toilette – €62

This gorgeous scent has an addictive, refreshing scent that’s perfect for springtime. It’s the embodiment of nature in all its authenticity and simplicity. The citrusy, green freshness from the rhubarb leaf and grapefruit head notes give way to a vibrant cheerful floral heart in which joyful jasmine encounters bright and opulent ylang ylang, evoking the feeling of free spirit. Available here.

The Valentines Box from The Book Resort – from €99

The absolute best of luxury Irish brands all wrapped up for you in our Valentines Gift box. Available here.

The Identity Necklace from Mettle and Bloom, €74.95

If you want something personal and pretty, The Identity Necklace is it. It comes as no surprise that the Identity Necklace is one of Mettle and Bloom’s most shopped pieces because it’s vibrant, unique and different to everything else. The Identity Necklace has a halo-like frame and features all of the shades of the divine Atelier palette. Inside of the colourful halo, is a floating initial. The floating initial is made of the highest quality 925 Sterling Silver and it is plated in 18k gold. Available here.

Breakfast hamper from Kilruddery from €25

Create a bepoke Farm Shop breakfast in bed hamper complete with eggs from Killruddery’s orchard hens, Bread 41 sourdough, Killruddery Orchard apple juice, Brabazon blend coffee, homemade Killruddery preserves and more. Bespoke Killruddery hampers are truly customisable and available from €25. Available instore and online here.

Baileys Strawberries and Cream Chocolate Truffle Box – €7

Just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023, Baileys Chocolates has launched a delicious new variant in its much-loved Strawberries and Cream range, blending the sumptuous taste of fresh strawberries and vanilla with the iconic taste of Baileys liqueur, encased in a stunning milk-chocolate truffle. Available here.

NEW Cream Luxury Velvet Cosmetics Bag from Up Cosmetics, €20

Up Cosmetics Singles collection includes a selection of high-impact highlighters, cream blush and bronzers. The beautiful gold-finished, individual compacts are complete with a mirror to allow for ease of use and are perfect for on-the-go. For something extra special, the NEW Cream Luxury Velvet Cosmetics Bag is real treat for any beauty lover. Available here.

Roughty’s Little Sister flowers & food hampers

Great last minute gifts ideas at The English Market, Cork, including Roughty’s Little Sister, who has just opened a new flower stall right in time for Valentine's. The stall offers a stunning range of locally grown flowers and wildflowers, ranging from roses, tulips, sunflowers and so much more. The beautifully covered flowers are hand-picked and prepared to your desired look and are perfectly accompanied by a selection of gorgeous, hand-made Irish chocolates. To help make your Valentine’s evening even more special, The Roughty Foodie stocks a range of food hampers including the ‘Pure Cork Tapas Box’ for €125, that contains a selection of local farmhouse cheese, chutney, biscuits, cured meats, smoked salmon and more, everything you need to set up a romantic night-in. Visit theroughtyfoodie.com to order hampers online or visit the English Market stall.

Eminence's Chocolate Mousse Hydration Masque – €58

Eminence Organic Skin Care’s Chocolate Mousse Hydration Masque fights the visible signs of ageing instantly; as well as counteracting the effects of the winter cold and central heating. It contains a healthy dose of antioxidant-rich cocoa high in topical flavanols (an antioxidant found particularly in cocoa) and rich macadamia, almond and jojoba oils provide deep hydration to leave skin looking smooth and refreshed. Available here.

Bloodmoon Lip Kit & Lumi Rouge Bundle from KASH Beauty, €35.85

Embrace the red theme this Valentine’s with this perfect romantic combination. Instantly add drama to your look using the sultry, alluring Bloodmoon Lip Kit, with a deep, muted red lipstick and matching liner. Glow to the heavens with the newest shade of KASH’s ultimate complexion creation, Skin Glaze, in Lumi Rouge. Skin Glaze’s silky smooth vegan and cruelty-free formula glides across the skin and blends effortlessly with a sponge, brush, or simply tap in with your fingers to melt the product into the skin for a lit-from-within, light reflecting radiance. Available here.

Day Spa Package from The Spa at Killashee – from €180 for two people

The “Rest, Reset and Float Away” experience for two people begins with time in the hydrotherapy suite enjoying the jacuzzi, steam room and pool. This is followed by The Rasul, a traditional Arabian cleaning ritual that relaxes, cleanses and detoxifies your body by combining the health properties of heat, steam and mud. Nourishing mud is applied to the entire body and then as you relax in alluring steam room under a twinkling night sky, the chamber fills with steam enabling the mud to penetrate the skin. A warm tropical shower then rains down upon you to wash away the mud and leave your skin silky to the touch. After, enjoy 45 minutes of dry floatation therapy to relax both mind and body as you lie cocooned on the dry flotation bed. This is a deeply relaxing sleep inducing treatment where 30 minutes equates to three hours of deep sleep for the body. Afterwards take some quiet time to curl up and relax in the Relaxation Suite to reset before enjoying traditional Afternoon Tea for two in new The Larkspur Lounge in the hotel. Available Monday – Thursday for the month of February. Book here.

Happy shopping <3