Percy Pig and Penny Pig are getting married after 5 years of love

If you claim not to like Percy Pigs, you're fooling nobody.

Since 1992, these divine piggy sweets have been bringing joy to people's lives.

But what about Percy's joy?

Today we learned that the famed pig is set to wed his long term love, Penny Pig.

And yes, this is a serious article.

The celebrity couple will tie the knot on the Piggy Bank Holiday, this Saturday 5 May at 12 lunch time.

Hope they get the weather for it.

To celebrate the momentous day, Marks and Spencer is introducing a limited edition Penny and Percy pack complete with strawberry hearts.

We'll take 6 bags, please and thank you.

The couple are expecting a variety of guests, including Poppy Panda and Timmy Tiger, with Colin the Caterpillar as best man.

Connie the Caterpillar will be by Penny's side, as maid of honour.

I hope you enjoyed this important piece of celebrity news.