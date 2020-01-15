Penn Badgley explains why people are still attracted to Joe Goldberg

We binge-watched season two of You over Christmas break and despite the fact that Joe is an actual serial killer, we still found ourselves crushing on him every so often.

And we’re not the only ones. Many viewers have been expressing their confusion about their feelings for Joe on Twitter. Why on earth do we fancy him and find ourselves rooting for him? Have we all blissfully ignored the meat grinder scene?

In an interview with InStyle, Penn Badgley explained why he thinks fans are romanticising his character.

He told the publication: “Part of the strangeness of the concept for me is exactly why we’re all watching: Why are we making it? Why is it doing so well? These are interesting questions that have something to do with where we are all at, societally.”

“There are times where Joe is so impossibly sympathetic and even honest and brave. Sometimes he’s the exact perfect balance between chivalrous and allowing his partner to be autonomous and empowered. He’s actually in some ways made to be the perfect guy that does this really — to even say it’s terrible is kind of an understatement — thing,” he shared.

Joe was creepier than ever in season two of You and we haven’t seen the last of the killer as Netflix confirmed that the show is set to return for a third season.

However, season three won’t return until 2021 so that gives you another year to dismiss any feels for the modern-day Ted Bundy.

