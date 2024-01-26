Pass the remote: Our favourite musical is on the telly this weekend

Happy Friday!

We’ve done it – we’ve finally made it to the last Friday in January. We just have a few more days to go, and then the longest month of the year (metaphorically, at least) will finally be over.

To celebrate this occasion, we have big plans to curl up on the sofa this weekend with all of our cosiest blankets, favourite snacks, and a great film – but what should we watch?

Thankfully, this weekend, there are some great films on the telly to choose from – and one of them just happens to be a favourite of ours!

Tomorrow night, RTÉ2 will be airing the 2016 Oscar-nominated musical, La La Land.

In short, this incredible movie follows aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) and frustrated jazz pianist Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), as they struggle to find their big break in Los Angeles.

When the pair cross paths, their initial irritation for one another slowly begins to develop into love. As Mia and Sebastian sink into a blossoming romance, they continue to strive for their career goals.

However, as they attempt to join their lives together, the two artists quickly realise that having a perfect relationship and achieving your dreams doesn’t always manifest in the way that you hope.

Emma Stone won an Academy Award for her performance as Mia, alongside a star-studded cast, a wonderful jazzy soundtrack, and direction from Damien Chazelle.

So, that’s our weekend plans sorted! La La Land airs on RTÉ2 tomorrow night (Saturday, January 27) at 9:40pm.