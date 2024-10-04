Paris Hilton opens up about being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult

Paris Hilton has been sharing an insight into being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult.

The Stars Are Blind singer was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ‘much later in life’ and has now released a song titled ADHD.

The single is set to ‘capture the experience’ of the ‘life-changing moment’ Paris was diagnosed with the disorder.

While speaking out about the importance behind the track, Paris has opened up about how having ADHD is her ‘superpower’ and shared helpful advice to anyone else with the condition.

Paris took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of herself and YouTube star Zachery Dereniowski to her 26.6M followers.

In the snaps, the pair are holding up signs that have motivational messages written on them.

Hilton captioned the sweet post, “I teamed up with @MDMotivator for #ADHDAwarenessMonth to remind everyone that you’re never alone on this journey”.

“Being diagnosed with ADHD as an adult was a life-changing moment for me, and I wrote my song “ADHD” to capture that experience”.

“Whether you’re navigating ADHD or any other mental health challenge, I hope my music helps you feel seen and supported”.

She closed off by adding, “Mental health is so important, and we need to keep breaking down the stigma together. If the message resonates, my song in your content to spread awareness and love”.

Paris also spoke to Teen Vogue about her ADHD diagnosis as she explained, “At first, being diagnosed felt like a label – something that boxed me in, defining me by what I couldn’t do, by what made me different”.

“It’s something I used to keep hidden, worried about how it might be perceived. Would people think I was too scattered, too unfocused, or incapable of success? But those challenges are just one side of the coin”.

“The other side reveals something beautiful: creativity, passion, resilience, and a mind that thinks in bold, unexpected ways. ADHD isn’t a limitation; it’s a superpower. It’s my secret weapon in a world that often tells us to play it safe”.

The mum-of-two went on to confess, “But let’s be real: ADHD can also be overwhelming and exhausting because my mind is constantly buzzing with thoughts, ideas, and distractions”.

“People often see the glamorous, successful side of me, but behind the scenes, there are days when the noise inside my head can be so loud that it’s difficult to find clarity”.