Paris Hilton marks son Phoenix’s first birthday with sweet tribute

Paris Hilton is celebrating!

The model is today marking the first birthday of her son, Phoenix. Paris and her husband Carter Reum announced last January that they had privately welcomed their baby boy via surrogacy.

Now, in honour of Phoenix’s special day, Paris has chosen to take to social media to celebrate her firstborn.

On her Instagram account, the 42-year-old decided to share several snaps from Phoenix’s first year of life, including a snap of Paris cradling him when he was a newborn.

“One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness,” the proud mum gushed at the beginning of her caption.

“My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete. Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I’m endlessly grateful to be your mommy,” Paris continued.

“Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here’s to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew! Happy 1st Birthday!” she concluded sweetly.

Following the reveal of her son’s first birthday, many of Paris’ 26.1M Instagram followers have since been taking to her comments section to send their own well-wishes.

“Happy 1st Birthday to the cutest baby boy, Phoenix!” one fan replied.

“Cuteness overload! Well done, mamma!” another penned.

“Happy birthday baby P!!!” a third follower added.

Just 10 months after welcoming Phoenix, Paris and Carter surprised their fans in November when they announced that they had secretly welcomed their second child via surrogacy.

At the time, Paris confirmed the news with an image of a pink frilly outfit with the name ‘London’ embroidered on it.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” she wrote in her caption.

Speaking on The Today Show, the mum-of-two later exclaimed about her daughter London: “She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl. We’re just over the moon."