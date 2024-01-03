Paris Hilton details work & ‘balancing it all’ as mum-of-two

Paris Hilton has been opening up about being a mum-of-two.

The socialite and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Phoenix, into the world via surrogate in January of 2023.

The couple announced the arrival of their second child via surrogate, a daughter named London, in November of last year.

As she settles into life as a mum-of-two, Paris has been sharing an insight into how she balances being a mum while having a ‘crazy schedule’ when it comes to her work.

While chatting to CNN, Paris shared an update on how her little ones are doing and admitted she needs to learn how to say ‘no’ more in her career so she can focus more on her babies.

The 42-year-old was firstly asked how baby London is doing, to which she revealed, “She is doing amazing, my little princess, I feel over the moon, we are so in love with her. I just feel like my life is so complete now with my baby girl and my baby boy”.

“These babies bring so much light and love into my life and especially just seeing Phoenix smile and laugh, and he just learned how to dance”.

Paris went on to speak about the struggles of juggling motherhood with her busy work schedule.

“The one thing is just balancing it all because I’m a working mom, I have a crazy schedule so I am learning to say no and just trying to spend as much time as possible with my little ones”.

The DJ also praised her grandfather for giving her advice on the importance of working hard, which is something she said she wants to instil in her children.

“When you come from a privileged family, you can give your children everything but if you give them too much, you’re gonna spoil them so I feel really lucky that my parents didn't do that with me”.