NO! We’re running out of chocolate as a result of climate change

I don't mean to alarm any of you – but scientists are claiming that the world could run out of chocolate by 2050.

This is not a drill.

The experts are claiming that due to widespread climate change, that cacao plant could become extinct within 32 years.

Listen, I am fully aware that climate change is a bigger issue – however the idea of not being able to chow down on a galaxy in 30 years is UNSETTLING.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a temperature rise of just 2.1 degrees could bring the chocolate industry to its knees by 2050.

Doug Hawkins from research firm Hardman Agribusiness, spoke to the MailOnline about the issue, claiming that a big problem is that cacao farming methods have not changed for hundreds of years.

"Unlike other tree crops that have benefited from the development of modern, high yielding cultivars and crop management techniques to realise their genetic potential, more than 90% of the global cocoa crop is produced by smallholders on subsistence farms with unimproved planting material," he said.

Lads, I'm nervous.

"All the indicators are that we could be looking at a chocolate deficit of 100,000 tonnes a year in the next few years."

Now scientists at the University of California at Berkeley have teamed up with confectionery company Mars, in an attempt to keep chocolate on the menu – not all heroes wear capes.

Using the sometimes controversial gene-editing technology known as CRISPR, they are trying to develop a version of the cacao plant capable of surviving in dryer, hotter climates.

Please god now.