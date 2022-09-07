Pals of Paris Hilton’s brother Barron celebrate as he welcomes birth of baby no.2

Congratulations are in order for Barron Hilton and his wife Tessa as they welcome their second child into the world- an adorable baby boy.

Since Tessa announced the birth of their second son, famous faces have been congratulating her and Barron to no end on social media, including members of their famous family, Paris and Nicky Hilton.

Tessa shared the wonderful news that she had given birth to a baby boy on Instagram alongside a cute photo of the newborn holding onto Barron’s finger. She also shared a snap of her smiling from ear to ear in a hospital bed, holding her bundle of joy on her chest.

The 28-year-old captioned the post, “Welcome to the world out little boy. Caspian Barron Hilton. Born 09/04/2022”.

The comments were flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. Barron’s sister Paris Hilton, penned, “Congratulations!! So happy for you!!!”, while their other sister Nicky left white heart emojis under the pictures.

“I am sooooo happy for you all!!”, wrote fashion designer Rachel Zoe. Television personality Alexia Umansky said, “Hi baby Caspian!!”. “Congrats @barronhilton @tessahiltonofficial”, added Riverdale actor Rob Raco.

Barron and Tessa announced that they were expecting their second child together in February of this year with stunning photos of Tessa cradling her growing baby bump, as well as holding their daughter in her arms.

They held a gorgeous baby shower last month in Malibu, surrounded by friends and family. The party was beach-themed, complete with a flower and seashell feature wall and an impressive sandcastle cake.

The pair welcomed their first child, Milou, into the world in March 2020, after they tied the knot in June 2018 with a lavish ceremony on the island of St Barts.