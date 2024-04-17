Paloma Faith reveals she’s postponing gig due to illness

Paloma Faith has announced the ‘devastating’ news that she has to postpone her concert in London tonight due to illness.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer has revealed the gig will be rescheduled to a later date.

While admitting she is ‘utterly devastated’, Paloma told fans that she is ‘very, very sad and very sorry’ for having to postpone tonight’s show.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old shared the unfortunate news to her 786K followers that she has been diagnosed with laryngitis, caused by a virus.

She explained, “It is with great regret that I have had to postpone my show tonight in London. My team are working on a date to re-schedule the show and as soon as that is set I will let you all know. I have been diagnosed with laryngitis caused by a virus and I am physically unable to sing”.

“So far the tour has been one of the greatest experiences of my career. I am utterly devastated, performing for you all is my favourite thing in the world. I also want to acknowledge those of you that flew in from other countries or travelled long distances. I am very very sad and very sorry”.

“It's been taken out of my hands, I have been told I must listen to the medical professionals, so that l am able to return to perform for you, without causing long term damage”.

As Faith is set to perform in Cardiff on Friday and Brighton on Saturday, she closed off by adding, “We will know in the next 24hrs if I am able to continue with Cardiff & Brighton. All my Love Paloma xxx”.

Many fans headed to the comments to share well-wishes to the Picking Up The Pieces singer.

One fan wrote, “You do what’s best for your health , I wish you a speedy recovery”.

“Look after yourself Paloma, hope you're feeling better soon”, said another commenter.

A third added, “I am so sorry for you. I hope you recover quickly and can get back to your tour, sending love from a long-time fan”.