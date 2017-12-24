‘Over the moon’: Aoibhín Garrihy is expecting her first child

It looks like Christmas has come early in the Garrihy household, as Aoibhín has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband John Burke.

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a picture of herself drinking a glass of sparkling water, along with the caption, "The only bubbles I’ll be drinking this Christmas."

Adding: "Baby Burke, coming soon! #overthemoon."

Fans were quick to offer messages of congratulations with one writing: "Magic moments…..fabulous Christmas news. Congratulations to you both."

Aoibhín and John married in the luxury ceremony in the Armada Hotel Spanish Point, Clare, in September 2016.

Congratulations to the happy couple!