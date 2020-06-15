Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are dating

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline are officially together. The co-stars just confirmed their relationship on Instagram and we can't handle how cute they are.

The couple play lovebirds- John B and Sarah Cameron on the hit Netflix show.

The actor confirmed their relationship by posting two photos of him and his new beau. He shared one photo from a romantic picnic on the beach and an adorable photo of Madelyn holding up a bottle of wine.

He captioned the images, "cats outta the bag."

Their co-star Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope in Outer Banks, even commented on his co-stars' relationship, "well it's about time."

Madelyn added, "I've fallen and I can't get up."

Romance rumours have been circulating since April after fans noticed the couple had been spending lockdown together. Cline later confirmed that she was isolating with a group of her co-stars including her 27-year-old boyfriend. She told ELLE Canada, "Some of the cast [from Outer Banks] have been quarantined together for over a month now. It’s been a riot: we’ve been movie marathoning and binge-watching Jersey Shore and New Girl, we built a fort in my living room early on…we’ve been playing many games. All the games."

The couple have no plans to live together once lockdown ends as their relationship is relatively new.

Cline added, "At the very beginning, when stay-at-home orders were first issued, we all decided ‘Why not just quarantine together?’ We have each other’s company instead of just staying home completely isolated. We gave each other the time [away] as far as the initial incubation period is concerned, so we’re all safe and healthy."