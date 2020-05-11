‘Our little man’: Sheridan Smith announces the birth of her baby boy

Sheridan Smith is officially a mama!

The actress revealed she gave birth to her first child by posting a photo of her newborn. In the sweet snap, the new mum is holding onto her tiny tot’s hand.

Smith confirmed she welcomed a baby boy into the world and we cannot wait to find out his name. “Our little man has arrived! We are both completely overwhelmed with love.”

Her followers couldn’t help but shower the new mum with loving messages: “Oh congratulations. Big big love and healing vibes to you gorgeous.”

“Oh darling!!!!! Huge congratulations!! Enjoy every second momma,” said Catherine Tyldesley.

“Woo-hoo! Huge congratulations gorgeous, so happy for you. Enjoy the love bubble, there’s nothing like it,” one added.

Laura Whitmore, Denise van Outen, Lucy Jo Hudson and Nicola Roberts also sent sweet messages to the new mum.

She thanked everyone for their love and support, “I’d just like to say thank you so much. We have been so touched by all your messages about the birth of our son. I’ve finally gotten round to reading all of them and am bowled over by everyone’s kindness.”

She continued, “It means the world. Huge love to you all from the 3 of us.”