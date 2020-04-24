‘Our happy news’: Ailbhe Garrihy is expecting her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Ailbhe Garrihy and her husband Ruaidhri Hehir, who are set to welcome their first child together.

Ailbhe confirmed their wonderful news by posting a photo of her blooming baby bump on her Instagram account. She looked as beautiful as ever in a floral black dress.

She revealed she is five-months pregnant, which means they will welcome their baby boy or girl in the autumn time.

“Our happy news #BabyHehir #5monthspregnant,” she captioned the image.

Her followers were quick to congratulate her on her incredible news. One said: “Omg! Congratulations amazing news so happy for you both.”

Another added: “Ahh the little bump on ya.”

“Omg this is wonderful news! So happy for you,” another shared.

Ailbhe and Ruaidhri tied the knot in Doolin last October. There’s no doubt the parents-to-be are beyond excited to start this next chapter of their lives.