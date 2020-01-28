Our Girl: Jacqueline Jossa is in talks to replace Michelle Keegan

Viewers of Our Girl were devastated to hear that Michelle Keegan was leaving the show, but the BBC have reportedly lined up quite the brilliant replacement.

Former EastEnders star and winner of I’m A Celebrity, Jacqueline Jossa is set to replace Michelle on the popular drama series.

According to reports, Jacqueline has been considered for the lead role. The Sun shared: “Jacque­line is keen to replace Michelle on Our Girl and has been encouraged to go for it by her former colleague and pal Lacey.

“And bosses at the Beeb want a mainstream signing and feel the Queen Of The Jungle fits the bill perfectly. The series hasn’t yet been greenlit, nor any contracts sign­ed, but she’s in a good position to bag it if it all goes ahead,” the source revealed.

Michelle decided to leave the BBC series to spend more time in the UK. Her husband Mark Wright has also returned home after working in the US.

Speaking about her role on the show, Michelle gushed: “I’ve had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity.

“Playing Georgie has been a life changing role for me. I’ve loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return,” she commented.

The former Coronation Street star added: “I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it’s not the end just yet.”

Our Girl is filmed in Malaysia and South Africa.