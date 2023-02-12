Our favourite peanut butter launches three new boosted peanut butters

Ireland’s favourite peanut butter Meridian is launching a brand-new line of peanut butters with superfood nutrients offering health benefits that go above and beyond a classic peanut butter.

Whether it’s getting that extra boost of energy for the early morning wake-up call or achieving the necessary vitamins to fight off a cold, finding quick fixes to improve diets with essential nutrients has never been needed more.

Each jar in the range, which is also palm oil-free and plant-based, offers its own nutrient-based benefit; Meridian Vitamin C has added blackcurrant for a Vitamin C boost, Meridian High Fibre has been amplified with the prebiotic chicory root fibre, and Meridian Energy Release with added oat fibre, vitamins, and minerals, helps to convert nutrients into vital energy making the range perfect for anyone wanting to boost their diet.

Lydia Freeman, Head of Marketing at Meridian, said: “With the colder season upon us, we know our nutritional needs change and in the last few years, more and more of us have been acknowledging the importance of boosting our diets during this time. Peanut butter already offers a host of nutritional benefits. The new trio of products delivers an even easier way to naturally support our wellbeing, whilst also enjoying a spoonful of delicious peanut butter – a win, win!”

Available to purchase now from major retailers nationwide, each jar is RRP €2.99

For more information visit www.meridianfoods.co.uk.