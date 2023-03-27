Our favourite dog festival ‘Pups In The Park’ returns this April

Today the red carpet was rolled out to mark the official launch of Ireland’s ultimate dog paw-ty, Pups in the Park 2023. Following the unprecedented success of its 2022 events, Pups in the Park, brought to you by Leader Dog Food, is back for 2023 in the iconic location of Dublin’s Marlay Park and for the first time, in Cork’s famous Showgrounds venue. The Marlay Park, Dublin event will take place on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd April, while the Cork Showgrounds event will be held on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April.

Presenters of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio Breakfast Show Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy were on hand to support today’s announcement. Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio is the official broadcast partner of Pups in the Park 2023.

This year, the paw-ty themed event expects over 12,000 dog lovers and their canine companions to walk the red carpet over the course of both events. Visitors will once again enjoy a fun-filled line up of doggy-inspired events and attractions including new additions such as ‘Dancing Dogs’ hosted by Crufts favourite Anne Shuker or returning favourites such as the Puppy Play Pen, the Leader Bark Park, the Hay Bale Race or the Petinsurance.ie Obedience Ring. The hugely popular Chin Wag Talk Stage is also back for 2023, where the dogs as well as the humans can learn some new tips and tricks.

For the Dublin event, this special canine festival has renewed its charity partnership with The Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), Ireland’s leading animal welfare charity, while the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, the national charity dedicated to enabling people who are vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence, has come on board as the official charity partner for the Cork Showgrounds event.

The DSPCA and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind will have a presence on site at this year’s events with the returning DSPCA Dog Show & Sniffari in Dublin and the brand-new Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind Fun Dog Show in Cork. With a range of fantastic prizes up for grabs, including a coveted Pups in the Park Rosette plus the opportunity for visitors to show off their fluffy friend and provide funds to support the important work of both charity’s, what’s not to love! Registration per dog per category is €3 with proceeds going directly to the DSPCA and Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. Event goers can register online or book at the event. In a further commitment to these partnerships, guests will also be able to donate €2 to the Dublin and Cork charity partners when booking tickets.

The Leader Main Arena will once again be hosted by pop singer/songwriter Jake Carter and will boast an exciting line up of sessions, including the Breed Meet Ups, a doggy-designated event for a host of breeds including collies, dachshunds, golden retrievers, frenchies and more, to play together while the humans can meet fellow dog owners.

The good news doesn’t stop there! Pups in the Park offers a range of ticket price concessions, including OAP rates, ensuring pups and humans of all ages can join the paw-ty this year.

Commenting on the announcement, Jo Matthews, of Equinox Events said, “We are delighted to be bringing Pups in the Park back for 2023. We have been blown away by the interest in the event from canine lovers from every corner of the country, which is why we are particularly excited to host an event in Cork for the first time. The team has once again created an unmissable experience for both dogs and humans and I think I speak for all of us when I say that we are honoured to have the DSPCA returning as our charity partner for the Dublin event and to have onboarded the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind as our charity partner for Cork. We look forward to welcoming visitors, both new and old, to Pups in the Park to enjoy a great day out while also raising much needed funds for two very worthwhile causes."

Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy, Presenters of Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio Breakfast Show added, “As two avid dog lovers we can’t think of a better way to treat our four-legged besties then running around a park full of other fabulous dogs, all making friends and learning new tricks. Hey, we may even learn a few new tricks ourselves!”

Alicia Coyle of Leader Dog Food concluded, “Leader Dog Food are delighted to be returning as headline sponsors of Pups in the Park, as it hosts its second event in the iconic Marlay Park and also its first Cork event in the famous Showgrounds venue. It really is such a fun day out for dogs of all shapes and sizes. The festival programme this year is jam packed and we are thrilled to bring back the Leader Bark Park.”

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: pupsinthepark.ie