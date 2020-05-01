‘Our darling girl’: Millie Mackintosh gives birth to her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor, who have welcomed their first child together. The former Made In Chelsea star gave birth to their darling daughter this morning.

The new parents confirmed the joyous news to Hello! magazine, "We are delighted to announce the arrival of our darling girl who arrived on Friday 1 May at 1:21pm, weighing a very healthy seven pounds. We are eternally grateful to the doctors, nurses and midwives for taking such good care of us.

"Mum and baby are both doing incredibly well and we are looking forward to bringing our daughter home and spending time together as a family," they added.

Millie recently posted about how much of a blessing her pregnancy has been. The new mum reflected on the past nine months before taking a break from Instagram.

She couldn't help but gush about the next chapter of her life, "Looking back on the last nine months, despite it’s challenges, it’s been a real blessing. The unwavering support I’ve had from you all as a community has been such a comfort to me.

"Social media, for all its negatives, really has some sparkling gems of positivity along the way and connecting with you all has really helped me through my pregnancy struggles. When I return I shall continue to be open and honest sharing my experiences and early days of motherhood. Until then, it’s with a huge, heartfelt thank you from me for all the support. Now onto the next part of the journey!" she shared.

We cannot wait to find out the name of Millie and Hugo's baby girl!