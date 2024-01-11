Our absolute favourite fantasy movie is on TV tonight

We’ve made it to Thursday and honestly cannot wait until the clock strikes six o’ clock tomorrow so we can relax for the weekend.

In preparation for a chilled Saturday and Sunday to help recover after a busy week back at work, there’s nothing we want more than to put our feet up and get lost in a great movie.

Luckily enough for us, one of our favourite fantasy films is on television tonight and we can't wait to tune in.

At 6.25pm on ITV2, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will air and our wizard-loving hearts are so excited!

Credit: Fantastic Beasts Movies Instagram

For anyone who hasn’t seen the Harry Potter prequel or needs their memories jogged, this tale follows the story of British wizard Newt Scamander as he arrives in 1920s New York City.

The magizoologist arrives in the Big Apple with a suitcase full of magical creatures to help with his studies of fantastic beasts.

To Newt’s dismay, his bag accidentally gets switched and some of the creatures in his care escape into the city.

Scamander must find some allies and round up the beasts before they cause any trouble for the people of New York.

Credit: Fantastic Beasts Movies Instagram

This iconic ninth film in the overall Wizarding World fanchise is ideal for any Hogwarts fan or for those who are just dipping their toes in the fantasy water.

This adventure-packed movie, which was written by JK Rowling, stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, Jon Voight, Carmen Ejogo, Ezra Miller, Ron Perlman and Johnny Depp.

This is the first instalment of the Fantastic Beasts movies, and it was shortly followed by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018, and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2022.

Tune into Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them tonight at 6.25pm on ITV2.

If you're still unsure, check out the trailer below: