Oti Mabuse shares sweet reason why she wanted to start a family

Oti Mabuse has opened up about starting a family.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star announced she was expecting her first child with her husband Marius Iepure last month.

Now, Oti has decided to share details about the reason why she decided to start a family now and spoke about the pressure to have children.

Sharing an adorable video set to Moments We Live For by In Paradise, Oti posted footage with her parents and in-laws from throughout her pregnancy so far.

One heartwarming clip shows her mum and dad with their hands resting on her blossoming baby bump, while another shows Marius’ mum’s sweet reaction to finding out Oti was expecting.

The 33-year-old captioned the cute post, “These are the moments we live for. Spend one afternoon with @vickypattison and she gave me the courage to share whatever I feel like sharing with no fear”.

“So here goes. Deciding to start a family had partly to do with these four. Our parents! My mom and dad never once in 33 years asked me when I was going to start a family, they never put me under and pressure instead they supported my career and want of making something of myself”.

The dancer continued, “Financially setting myself up where I am independent and emotionally stable to handle being a mom. (Still working on the emotional part) but it was also realising that our parents won’t live forever and I am who I am because of my mom and dad”.

“I would want nothing more than to have them in my children’s life. To teach them values, skills and advice them how we were raised”.

Oti then admitted, “My in-laws on the other hand asked everyday when we were going to become parents! EVERY DAY. I guess it’s their culture and their way of life. “Get married – have children right away” which at first was really weird for me but now I think I’m starting to see why”.

“Time is something we cannot created or keep for ourselves and when days are dark it’s family and those close to you that really hold you down and give you something to fight for”.

The expectant mum went on to reveal how amazing she thinks her parents and in-laws will be as grandparents to her and Marius’ little one.

“I know my little one will have the best grandparents who won’t listen to us (I can guarantee that) but get spoilt silly, fed non stop, cuddled all day long and live the fullest and best life between African and European culture any kid could ask for. We spent July celebrating as a family already and it was truly magical”.

“All in all – they will be amazing. All in all (this video was made so that when we need babysitting they’ll say yes with the biggest smiles)”.

When announcing her pregnancy on social media last month, Oti wrote, “We feel finally ready and excited to share our wonderful news. This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for”.

“We love our little bundle of joy so much already… and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of 3 plus leo”.

“It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…. Christmas is about to get even louder”.