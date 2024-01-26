Oti Mabuse admits she ‘isn’t smashing’ motherhood with first child

Oti Mabuse has spoken out about her struggles with motherhood.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star announced on Christmas Day that she had welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Marius Iepure.

Now, as she continues to adjust to parenthood alongside being a Dancing On Ice judge, Oti has opened up about the assumptions that she is ‘smashing’ motherhood.

Earlier today, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram stories and stated: “I’ve been getting a lot of messages and everyone in my inbox is like, ‘You’re smashing motherhood!’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m not.’ If you see that I’m not posting a story online, know that I’m struggling.”

“I haven’t slept, my lips look like I was making out with the Sandman, I was too tired to even remove the makeup off of my face last night, I’ve got bags under my eyes. I’m not smashing anything, guys,” she detailed.

Oti then went on to recall a moment from earlier this week, when she became too overwhelmed and exhausted to look after her dog.

“Leo looks at me and I felt so sad that I literally didn’t have time for him. Then I had to call the dogsitter to be like, ‘I just can’t give him the attention that he needs right now. Could you help me out?’” she explained.

“I took Leo to the dogsitter, I was absolutely exhausted, and I drove myself home, past the McDonalds. I sat in the car, I cried and I ate my McFlurry,” Oti confessed.

After switching off her phone and taking a bath, the new mum recalled that she “felt much better about myself, so that the next day, I could be a better mum and do what I needed to do to take on the world.”

Oti concluded her reminder by saying: “To everyone in my inbox that kinda sees the good stuff, just know that before I’ve posted the good stuff, I’ve had about two or three days of really s**t days.”