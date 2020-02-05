Ooh la la! Riverdale star KJ Apa goes public with his new girlfriend

Riverdale star KJ Apa is officially off the market. The actor went public with his new relationship by sharing a photo of him kissing French model Clara Berry.

The actor captioned the sweet snap, “coup de foudre”, which means love at first sight.

KJ hinted at his new relationship during an interview with Wired. The 22-year-old was simply asked how he was, to which he replied, “He’s doing great. He’s very much in love, right now.”

The actor was previously linked to A Dog’s Purpose co-star Britt Robertson. Last summer, the pair were reportedly spotted hugging and kissing at a Comic-Con party but they never commented on the rumours.

The duo are set to star as husband and wife in the upcoming drama movie I Still Believe. The Christian biopic is based on the life of singer-songwriter Jeremy Camp.

The movie follows the life of the singer and his wife as they come to terms with her ovarian cancer diagnosis.

I Still Believe is set for release in March.