One year on: The Manchester victims are remembered

Tributes have been pouring in for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Today marks the one year anniversary of the incident where 22 people lost their lives.

Ariana Grande has tweeted to offer her condolences and love.

thinking of you all today and every day I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2018

The singer, whose concert was targeted by terrorists last year said:

The father of the youngest concert goer who lost her life, eight-year-old Saffie Roussos said the family have moved out of the area.

just found this… Georgina & Saffie who passed away a year ago today at the #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/tVzhKRhrYD — Ricky | TODAY (@ricardodrtmelo) May 22, 2018

According to the Sun, Andrew Roussos closed up their chip shop and relocated their family.

The memories were too painful to stay, said Mr Roussos.

"To go back to that without her and to have those constant memories would have been too hard.

"Even walking around Tesco would have been difficult as the aisles are the same and we would have been expecting to see Saffie at every corner," he added.

Today marks 12 months since the #manchesterarena attack. It will be a hard time for many, please remember that there are people you can talk to. Our account will be ON so just a DM away Be good to yourself & be kind to others. We never know what someone else is going through pic.twitter.com/bc5BbwX9TH — Vibe Tickets (@VibeTickets) May 22, 2018

Twitter tributes have messages of solidarity and condolences to the families affected.

"Don't look back in anger," and "we stand together" along with a bumblebee have been the focus one year on.

Trending on Twitter is #BeMoreMartyn, which references one of the victims, Martyn Hett.

Name a more iconic duo pic.twitter.com/5HASCTB9nQ — Martyn (@martynhett) May 22, 2017

The PR Manager was loved by the Internet and his mum has said to the Manchester Evening News:

"Losing Martyn hurts so much, it is hard to put into words. I feel torn to bits inside and the pain is unbearable. But I will be surrounded by family and friends and together we will somehow get through the hardest day yet since that fateful day."

HAPPY SUNDAY EVERYBODY! I hope your day is as fabulous as me pic.twitter.com/N9bqRslLz0 — Martyn (@martynhett) May 7, 2017

His mum, Figen Murray expressed in the interview with the newspaper, just how strong the community is during this difficult time.

"The people of Manchester will be coming together to show their solidarity and share their grief at what happened a year ago on that fateful night."

"They are uniting once again to show they care, to show they are strong and to show that each and everyone of them are personally taking a stand in defiance," she added.

To all who will hold #Manchester close to their hearts today… pic.twitter.com/8TqviriI70 — Richard Littledale (@richardlittleda) May 22, 2018

A national minute of silence will take place today at 2:30 pm.

The Manchester arena is open and a number of memorial services are due to be held in the memory of the 22 victims.